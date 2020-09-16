1/1
OSPICIO ORTEGA ACOSTA
1927 - 2020
Ospicio Ortega, 93, of El Centro passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020. He was born June 15, 1927 in Contraestaca Sinaloa to Ospicio Ortega and Ines Acosta. He was married to Socorro Ortega on May 4, 1950. During his early years of marriage he worked as a miner for three years. He and his wife then relocated to Mexicali, MX, where he worked selling food on the city trains and owned a hat shop. A few years later he started working as a bracero in the Bracero Program that was implemented between Mexico and the United States. During those years he was contracted to work in the Imperial Valley until the program ended in 1964. He then returned to the Imperial Valley as a field worker during the different crop seasons. This would help him obtain his legal United States residency and allowed him to immigrate his wife and children into the US. After this accomplishment he bought his family their first home in El Centro. He continued to work in the Imperial Valley crop fields until he retired in the early 90s. He was a hard worker and always did everything he could for his family. He was always cheerful. He loved working in his garden and growing roses. He loved to dance and talk about the old days while telling stories. He enjoyed going to Caliente Casino in Mexicali every Sunday. He enjoyed watching sports on the TV as well as attending them live with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Socorro Carrillo de Ortega; his son, Luis Ortega; his sister, Maria Anaya and his parents, Ines Acosta Rivera and Ospicio Ortega. Ospicio is survived by his 9 children, Hospicio and Cecilia Ortega of Mexicali, MX, Carlos and Rosa Ortega of Brawley, CA, Silvia and Jorge Martinez of Tijuana, MX, Socorro and Keith Cowell of Imperial, CA, Barbara and Mario Gonzalez of Salton City, CA, Martha and Fletcher Mavity, Ines and Ruben Venegas, Roberto and Maria Ortega and Geronimo Ortega all of El Centro, CA; 28 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; his sister, Margarita Acosta viuda de Guerrero and brother and sister-in-law, Jose and Maria Elena Acosta all of Mexicali, MX. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico and will be officiated by Father Jose Sosa. Burial will be held on Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
SEP
18
Service
10:00 AM
Mt. View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
