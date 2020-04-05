|
|
Born in Drew Texas to John Oliver Brown and Julia Melrose Goad Brown. 3 boys and 3 girls were born in the union, Ira Nathan, Lilly Mae, Garland Woodrow, Harley Gaston, Daisy Dimples Brown (Wright),Pansy Belle Brown (Huffman) all deceased. She lived in Frestone, Frestone County Texas one year and in August 1944 came to California by train with her mother, brother Harley and sister Daisy. Pansy lived in Calipatria the rest of her life. She graduated from Calipatria High School in 1950. She went to work for Imperial Hardware in Calipatria. In June 7, 1951, she married Melton Huffman. They were married for 68 years. 2 children were born out of this union, Alan Paul Huffman 1955 and Joy Renee Huffman 1962. She later worked for Producers Cotton Oil Co. in Calipatria. She and Melton have four grandchildren, Nicole Huffman, Darcy Peterson, Luke Huffman, and Seth Clevenger. They have 7 great-grandchildren, Harley Huffman, Jack, Will and Emma Peterson and Brooklynn and Weston Ramsey and Pansy Elizabeth Huffman and many nieces and nephews. She has been a member of the B Street Church of Christ since 1954. Private graveside services will be at Riverview Cemetery April 13, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 5, 2020