PATRIC PEAKE
1943 - 2020
Patric Peake, 76, passed away on April 23rd in his home after a long illness. He was born in 1943 in Davenport, IA and later married Margaret Peake on July 6, 1973 in Las Vegas, NM. Patric was a Principal of Aurora High School Calexico, CA for 25 years and also part-time faculty at IVC and taught the Psychology of Relationships. Patric is survived by his sons, Jeff Katzman of Portland OR and Robert Peake of Whitwell, Herts., England; daughter, Lisa Peake of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Samana Katzman, Luca Alvarado and Oliver Alvarado. Memorial services are pending. The family suggests memorials to Ojai Cares, 960 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai CA, 93023 (805) 646-6433.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of a man who did a great job, he contributed for peoples education in Calexico, and to the Imperial Valley. Descanse en Paz Mr Patric Peake.
Susy Estrada
Teacher
May 9, 2020
Dear family, What a kind and caring family man and an asset to the education profession. His counseling and friendship for his students and colleagues was appreciated and admired.
Mrs. Yturralde
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Mr.Peake was a wonderful person and just a beautiful soul and a terrific teacher I was of his students at IVC , my condolences to his family. He was an inspiration to many of us here in Imperial Valley, he was a good listener and always had a bright smile to greet you with. Rest Easy my friend , my teacher .
Patty
Student
May 8, 2020
margaret and family, so sad to hear of your loss. pat was a gifted educator who impacted hundreds of students. my you all be comforted at this time by all the warm memories.
JONATHAN DRIFFILL
Friend
May 8, 2020
It's been a long time, but I haven't forgotten Pat and Margaret and your contributions to Imperial Valley. Please accept my Sincere condolences.
Patty Saracco Lang
May 8, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to Patric Peakes family. Patric Peake was the most genuine, knowledgeable , tactful, wisdom oriented, counselor and administrator I have ever known. I was blessed to see him in action provide a staff development training for our Mini-Corps Migrant college students while I was coordinator at the time. Patric helped so may students achieve their educational and professional goals. May the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace especially Patric Peake.
Susie Medina
Friend
