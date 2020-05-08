

Patric Peake, 76, passed away on April 23rd in his home after a long illness. He was born in 1943 in Davenport, IA and later married Margaret Peake on July 6, 1973 in Las Vegas, NM. Patric was a Principal of Aurora High School Calexico, CA for 25 years and also part-time faculty at IVC and taught the Psychology of Relationships. Patric is survived by his sons, Jeff Katzman of Portland OR and Robert Peake of Whitwell, Herts., England; daughter, Lisa Peake of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Samana Katzman, Luca Alvarado and Oliver Alvarado. Memorial services are pending. The family suggests memorials to Ojai Cares, 960 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai CA, 93023 (805) 646-6433.



