Patricia Ann "Patti" Kalin left this world to be with Jesus and the love of her life Al Kennedy Kalin on July 5, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Patti had recently turned 70 years old. Patti was born on April 19, 1950 in San Diego to Francis and Alice Anna (Gilmore) Faulk. She was raised in the Imperial Valley with her siblings Mary Frances Melton (deceased), Charlene Janet Boydstun Wilson, Michael Wayne Faulk (deceased), and Jeannie Marie Faulk (deceased). Patti grew up in Westmorland and attended Brawley Union High School and lived in the Imperial Valley her entire life. Patti was passionate about many things but none more than her family. She married Al Kennedy Kalin on Decemeber 24, 1976 and they spent 43 wonderful years as husband and wife, parents and business partners. Her daughter Linda Denise Kalin Morse and husband Sid, son Michael Frank Kalin and wife Brandi and daughter Kristin Ann Kalin plus her nephew Richard Melton (wife Viki) and niece Amanda Faulk Hale (husband Frank) were special sources of pride and love. She was Oma to her grandchildren Austin and Kalin Morse, and Destiny and Branden Kalin and Aunt Patti to her many nieces and nephews. Pattis passions also included fishing, trips to casinos and horse races and traveling the country scouring for antiques. She loved shopping and getting frozen yogurt with Kristin. She attended Valley Baptist Church and was active in leadership roles in the Imperial Valley as 4H Community Leader for 15 years. As a cancer survivor, she was Chairperson for the American Cancer Societys Relay For Life
for two years and on the committee for many more. She loved music and talent shows. Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton were a couple of her favorite artists and Dire Straits Walk of Life was her favorite song. She loved watching American Idol, Americas Got Talent and the Voice. She also tried to showcase her voice every time she had the chance. She used to say, even if Im not on key, you will hear me. She loved Game Shows and even tried to get on Lets Make a Deal with her sister Charlene. She was not afraid to make fun of herself to have fun and make the situation better. But all these things paled in comparison to her love for her family. Patti was the backbone of the entire family. She gave of herself before she would ever take for herself. She was a chauffeur extraordinaire, gourmet chef, and hostess with the mostest. She loved having everyone at the house for Sunday meals and the bigger the gatherings, the better. Dominos, card and board games brought her great joy because they were played with the most precious people in her life. She loved Christmas for this such purpose and collected hundreds of Santa Clauses. If you liked something, Patti loved it and would move heaven and earth to make sure you experienced it to the fullest. Her nephew Richard Melton summed her up best, Aunt Patti made everything bigger and better. Patti was an incredible person, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of her family, many friends and relatives that will never heal. She is survived and preceded in death by those mentioned above. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a small graveside service will be held at a later date but a larger celebration of life for Patti and Al will also be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The American Cancer Society
in memory of Patti Kalin.