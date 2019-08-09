|
|
In the early morning hours of July 29, 2019, Patricia Canchola Currie, loving mother, cherished wife and treasured family member and friend, passed away at the age of 57. Pat was born on May 17, 1962 in Mexicali, Mexico to Daniel and Olivia Canchola. After graduating from Brawley High School in 1980, she received her BA degree from SDSU in 1991. She managed an OBGYN practice and then a neurology practice until early 2018 when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Previously, on March 11, 1989, she married Dean Currie, and they have a daughter, Megan. Pat had a passion for people and will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was a beautiful soul who cared for everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. She loved to travel, especially summer vacation in the Colorado Rockies with her family. She thoroughly spoiled all the children in her life, including her nephews and nieces, and she always seemed to know somebody everywhere she went. Pat always and fore most loved God, going to church and small group Bible study with her friends. She maintained her faith until the very end, knowing God loves her and she will be in His presence. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Daniel, when she was 8 years old. She is survived by her husband Dean, their daughter Megan, mother Olivia, brother Louis and two sisters Lilian and Grace, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Valley Christian Church, 431 W. Wall Road, Imperial, CA 92251, at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception. Flowers may be sent to Valley Christian Church on October 26th. Donations in her honor may be sent to the Clearity Foundation, "Committed to the science, devoted to the patients, for the ovarian cancer journey" at www.clearityfoundation.org
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 9, 2019