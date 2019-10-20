Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Christian Church
431 W Wall Road
Imperial, CA
PATRICIA CANCHOLA CURRIE


1962 - 2019
PATRICIA CANCHOLA CURRIE Obituary

Patricia Canchola Currie, a cherished wife, loving mother and treasured family member and endearing friend, passed away July 29, 2019 after a 16-month challenging battle against clear cell ovarian cancer. A celebration of Pat's life is planned for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, 431 W Wall Road, Imperial, CA, 92251, followed by an off-site dinner reception at 4 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Valley Christian Church on the morning of October 26th. Donations in her honor may be made to The Clearity Foundation, an ovarian cancer patient advocacy organization providing unique science-centered, research-based support: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ClearityFoundation/PatriciaCancholaCurrie.html
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 20, 2019
