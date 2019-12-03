|
|
Patty went peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family and holding Richard's hand, her beloved husband of 73 years. She was 92 years young. She leaves behind her three sons and their wives, George and Allinda, Duane and Patty Sue, Pat and Joanie, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Patty Lee or Patty Mom as she was known by many was a class act and a great wife and mother. Besides her own sons, 8 other kids had come under her wing at one time or another and knew of her love and goodness. During the Vietnam War many wounded Marines were welcomed into her home. She was an accomplished fisherwoman and loved to fish with her husband and sons. She had fished in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean, Gulf Coast, Gulf of California and the United States West Coast including Canada and Alaska. Her hobby was making beautiful quilts for her family and friends. She also loved gardening and had a beautiful yard. Patty had traveled many places with her husband, who had been a career marine and an international agricultural consultant. She had traveled to such faraway places including Singapore, Middle East, Europe and most of Asia. As a Marine's wife she was forced to move many times. She was always able to make a loving home and make new friends wherever she moved. Patty was a dedicated Christian and taught bible study for many years and brought many people to Christ through her efforts. She was an active member of Calipatria Community Church. She was a classy and loving person who will be missed by many. A memorial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calipatria Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calipatria Community Church Food Bank.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 3, 2019