Patro Perez Gutierrez, 86, of Seeley passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 of Cancer. She was born on January 26, 1934 in Totatiche Jalisco Mexico and later married Leo Gutierrez on April 22, 1956 in Jalisco, Mexico. Patro is survived by her husband, Leo Gutierrez; 8 Children, Mario Gutierrez of Whittier, Luis Gutierrez of Seeley, Frank Gutierrez of El Centro, Eddie Gutierrez of El Centro, Richard Gutierrez of El Centro, Elena Gutierrez of San Diego, David Gutierrez of El Centro and Bety Gutierrez of El Centro; 18 grandchildren, Sherrill, Anya, Laura, Ryan, Chris, Damian, Oscar, Diego, Elisa, Vincent, Herick, Andrea, Mia, Carlo, Camilla, Jaelyn, Jessica and Eduardo; 5 great-grand children. Viewing will be held on Friday April 24th from 9 to 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 18, 2020