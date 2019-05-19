

Paul Ramiro Navarro, 66, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 29, 1953 in Holtville, California to Pablo and Mercedes Navarro. He was the eldest of five children. He attended Meadows Elementary School and went to Central Union High School. Growing up, Paul was very active in sports. He received many awards and trophies most of which he earned running in Track and Field. From a very early age he developed a love for drawing, sketching, calligraphy, and playing the drums. He designed many posters, banners, and shirts. He was very passionate about his music, especially his Christian music. In his early adulthood, Paul was a carpet layer. He changed paths and worked as a truck driver hauling heavy equipment for many years until he retired in July 2015. Pauls true passion was serving the Lord. He enjoyed saving souls. He spent his latter years Drumming for Jesus at the Brawley Foursquare Church. Paul married Gina Garcia in 2014 and they continued to serve the Lord together. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Pablo Navarro; his infant twin brother, Jose Navarro and his infant sister, Christina Navarro. Paul is survived by his wife, Gina Navarro; mother, Mercedes Navarro; brothers, Johnny Navarro, Tony (Mary) Navarro and Arturo (Terri) Navarro; his sister, Rosa (Chris) Gongora; children, Christeena (Rabbs) Ramirez, Carlos (Susana) Navarro, Joe Luis, Rafael, and Angel. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zoe and Jace Ramirez and Carlitos Navarro; nieces and nephews, Artie, Michael, and Frances Navarro, Michaela and TJ Navarro, Cassandra, Alexis, and Christopher Gongora; many aunts, cousins, and friends he called family. Viewing will be held at Hems Mortuary in El Centro on May 28, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Hems Mortuary in El Centro on May 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. immediately followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.