Paula M. Zendejas, 80, of Brawley, CA passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Paula was born on June 29, 1940 in Mexicali, B.C. Mexico. She married Rodrigo U. Zendejas on June 22, 1960 in Mexicali, B.C. Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodrigo U. Zendejas and son, David M. Zendejas. She is survived by her daughters, Maria Zendejas, Guadalupe Zendejas, Francisca Garcia, Dolores Zendejas and Paula (Pablo) Barajas; sons, Jose (Christina) Zendejas and Mario (Darlene) Zendejas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



