|
|
Paula Obra, 99, of Imperial passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2020 from cancer. She was born on August 17, 1920 in Panama City, Panama. Paula was a beloved wife to Pete Obra. Adored by her family, friends and mothers who gave birth in the Imperial Valley for her loving kindness. She retired after 38 years of service at El Centro Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse and founding member of the obstetrics department. Paula will be missed forever in our hearts. She was survived in death by family members Sonia Cigarrista, Megan and Dan Jones, Emily Camargo, Shea Yarbrough, Mercedes Camargo, Basilio Cragwell, Corey Camargo, Celia Knight, Sid Camargo, Alejandro and Maria Tovares, Rosa Camargo. Orlando Tovares, Vianca Tovares, Leticia Perez and Mike Camargo, Blanca Tovares, Joyce and Josh Marcellus. Members reside in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Jose, Philippines, Singapore, Hawaii, Washington D.C. and Panama. Burial services will take place on April 29, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 29, 2020