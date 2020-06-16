PEDRO LEON
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PEDRO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pedro Leon, 87, of Brawley passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1932 in Irapuato, Gto, Mexico. Pedro is survived by his sons, Pete Leon Jr., Noel Bravo, Jesse Leon and Ernesto Bravo; daughters, Emma Nunez, Carmen Estrada and Teresa Bravo; 4 brothers, 5 sisters, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Miguel Leon
Brother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved