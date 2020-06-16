Pedro Leon, 87, of Brawley passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1932 in Irapuato, Gto, Mexico. Pedro is survived by his sons, Pete Leon Jr., Noel Bravo, Jesse Leon and Ernesto Bravo; daughters, Emma Nunez, Carmen Estrada and Teresa Bravo; 4 brothers, 5 sisters, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.



