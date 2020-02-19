Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
El Centro, CA
View Map
PEDRO R. NAVARRO


1956 - 2020
PEDRO R. NAVARRO Obituary
Pedro Navarro, 63, of El Centro passed away on January 23, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1956 in Michoacan, Mexico. Pedro enlisted in the United States Navy on July 25, 1975 and was honorably discharged on July 21, 1978. On February 17, 1979, Pedro began his career as a firefighter with the Calexico Fire Department. Pedro promoted to Fire Captain on June 24, 1998 and later retired on December 30, 2016. Pedro married Rosa M. Navarro on February 23, 1980 in Holtville, CA. He was preceded in death by his father and sister. Pedro is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosa M. Navarro of El Centro; daughter, Monica P. Navarro of El Centro; Dogs, Daisy and Bentley; mother, three sisters and his two brothers; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 19, 2020
