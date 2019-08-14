|
Left us to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019. She was born in San Diego, CA and raised in Imperial Valley. Peggy attended Eucalyptus School and Central Union High School and resided in Imperial, CA until 1969 and relocated to San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maude Reidy; brother, Kenneth Reidy; niece, Debra Reidy and nephew, Eddie Reidy. Peggy is survived by her brothers, Warren Reidy, Raymond (Patsy) Reidy; daughters, Sharon Reidy of San Diego; grandchildren, Nikki Rabb of Imperial, Ernest Rabb Jr. (Mary) of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren, Kareen Simmons Jr., Taya Rabb, Kaliyah Rabb, Zeke Rabb, Isaiah Nicholson and Ava Rabb; nephew, Bill Reidy nephew Richard (Karen) Reidy, niece, Alice Lynn (Jon) Epperson. She took great pride in her beautiful flowers and passing them on to her friends Peggy enjoyed reading her Bible. Services will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 14, 2019