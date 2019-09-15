|
Pete "PJ" Serna III, 31, passed away on June 19, 2019 in Wichita, Kanas. PJ is survived by his parents, Deborah Serna and Pete Serna Jr.; sisters, Stephanie Myers and Kimberly Serna; son, Matthew Myers and daughter, Farrah Serna; grandmother, Doris Lay; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. PJ was preceded in death by his grandfather, Pete Serna Sr.; grandmother, Dominga Serna and his uncle, Louie Lay. A memorial service for PJ will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ, 440 West Sixth St., Holtville, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019