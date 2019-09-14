|
|
Petra Escudero, 81, of Holtville passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1938 in Holtville, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Ambrosio Granillo; siblings, Rosie, Margarita, Isidro, Herman and Raymond. Patty is survived by her sisters, Dora, Della and Gloria; brother, Ambrosio Jr.; daughters, Jennie, Connie, Susan, Maria-Elena, Patty and Gloria; and son, Richard; numerous, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Holtville at 10 a.m.with interment at Terrace Park in Holtville.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 14, 2019