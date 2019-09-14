Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
El Centro, CA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Holtville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETRA ESCUDERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETRA "PATTY" ESCUDERO


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETRA "PATTY" ESCUDERO Obituary

Petra Escudero, 81, of Holtville passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1938 in Holtville, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Ambrosio Granillo; siblings, Rosie, Margarita, Isidro, Herman and Raymond. Patty is survived by her sisters, Dora, Della and Gloria; brother, Ambrosio Jr.; daughters, Jennie, Connie, Susan, Maria-Elena, Patty and Gloria; and son, Richard; numerous, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Holtville at 10 a.m.with interment at Terrace Park in Holtville.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now