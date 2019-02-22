

Born to Mary, from Missouri, and Philip Carrico, from Texas, who met in El Centro, CA. When he attended Central Union High School, he obtained his first job, which was a New Park Market. He received his pharmacy degree from University of Pacific in Stockton, CA. He married his wife Marta on May 9, 1974 in the Lutheran Church in El Centro. Noel worked at Rexall Drug, then moved on to purchasing Imperial Drugs, and continued on to open his own pharmacy; Community Pharmacy, and worked there for the last 30 years of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Maxine and son, George. He leaves to cherish in memory, his wife Marta; daughter, Adriana; son, Erik; 3 grandchildren, Alec, Tannir and Annie; 3 brothers, Tom and wife Debbie Jones, Bill and wife Peggy Carrico, and Bob and wife Vicky Carrico; a lot of nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church in El Centro, CA. Service will begin at 9 a.m. with Markco King officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. Noel believed and lived by the following Biblical verse: John 13:34- A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you are also to love one another. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary