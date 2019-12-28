|
It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis Mulligan announces that she went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 88. Phyllis was known for her quick smile, her kindness, helpful nature and humility, her love and constant support of her family, her love of animals, and her famous cookie baking (especially around the holidays). She had a passion for opera. Her favorite tenor was Placido Domingo and was able to see him perform in or conduct several operas in San Diego, Washington, DC and New York City. Phyllis was also able to see The Three Tenors at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles in 1994 with her two daughters. She will be missed so very much by family and those close to her. All her life she was a most loyal person to those that knew her best. Phyllis was born (a twin to sister Frances) in Binghamton, New York. She and her husband Albert (Al) moved to El Centro, California in 1954. Phyl and Al made several trips back to New York to visit and reconnect, the most memorable, a trip back for their 50th High School reunion where they visited (along with the old gang) The Spa (the old hangout). Incredibly, very little had changed and when they all walked in, the original owner said "Hi Phyl, Hi Al, what can I get for you!" Just like he'd seen them yesterday! They were all nonplussed and delighted in sharing that story! Many pictures captured the moment and are treasured by her children! Phyl (and Al's) popularity was never a question! That was Phyl and Al. They were two peas in a pod! Phyl was a devoted wife and mother. All that was important was being there for her husband Al and her family. "TNOY" was their secret saying (and favorite song)The Nearness of You". Phyllis worked at Central Union High School for 25 years before retirement in 1993. She served as secretary (now known as Administrative Assistant) to Principal Eugene Tubach and then to Principal Blaine Tenney. But more than that, "Mrs. Mulligan" was Central Union High School! She pretty much bled Spartan blue! She loved her job and her students, staff and teachersand they loved her! I don't think Phyllis ever missed an episode of Jeopardy nor Wheel of Fortune! You only made the mistake of calling her during "her shows" just once! Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Brenda Mulligan and Nancy Coe (husband Gary); her granddaughter, Jodi (and wife Ashley); her great- grandson Eliot and her sister--in-law, Louise. She was preceded in death by her life partner and one true love, husband, Al; her beloved son, Mark; her older brother, Donald Brooks and her twin sister, Frances Guvernator. Per her wishes, no services will be held. In honor of her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, perhaps a donation in her memory be made to your local Humane Society or SPCA. It would be a wonderful tribute.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019