

Phyllis Jean Brubaker, age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, January 26, 2019, at Imperial Heights Healthcare Center in Brawley. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 25, at 9:30 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. The family will greet friends at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Phyllis was born in El Centro to Howard and Mary Brubaker of Calexico on October 27, 1950, being the last baby born at the old El Centro Hospital. She graduated from Calexico Union High School in 1968 and then obtained an Associates Degree in Library Science from Imperial Valley College. After graduation Phyllis worked in a corporate library in Mountain View, California, and at several libraries in the Imperial Valley. She also spent time as a companion/caregiver to several elderly ladies in the Imperial Valley. Phyllis sold Avon products and was a longtime member of TOPS, making many friends in these endeavors. Following a fall in her Calexico home in early 2015, Phyllis moved to Imperial Heights. Phyllis was a devoted and beloved member of the Calexico United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees and boards and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Phyllis was known for having an excellent memory, and she could recall details of events long ago. She was also a devoted friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Phyllis is survived by her sister Barbara Michael Bahde of Panora, Iowa, and her brother Bill (Mary Ruth) Brubaker of Bakersfield, California; four nephews: Jake (Cher) Brubaker of Bakersfield, Josh (Cara) Brubaker of Bakersfield, Jason (Jessica) Brubaker of Texas, and Jared Brubaker of Bakersfield; great-nephew Jackson Brubaker and great-nieces Emory and Elaina Brubaker, all of Bakersfield. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents. The family wishes to thank the staff at Imperial Heights for their kind care of Phyllis during the past several years. In lieu of flowers, it was Phyllis wish that any memorials be made to Neighborhood House in Calexico, California. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary