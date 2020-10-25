

Phyllis Jean Roberts passed away September 29, 2020, at the age of 86. She died peacefully in her sleep at Quail Park Memory Care in Seattle, WA in the presence of her daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delore (Jim) Roberts; her parents Fred and Lucile Hornback and loving aunt, Minnette Wade. She is the mother of Susan Munn and Shirley Rudolph, grandmother to Tim, Ryan and Kayla Rudolph, and great-grandmother to Ryan, Kaydence, Emery and Mason. Phyllis is survived by her siblings, Roy Hornback (Holly) and Sandra Rouse; cousin, Sharon Williams; nieces, Kim Rouse and Andrea Morris. Phyllis was a consummate knitter, seamstress, and quilter who loved shopping and traveling. She was unfailingly polite, easy going and everyones friend. A private, family service will be planned for 2021.



