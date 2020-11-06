

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Ralph Henry Young, 84, of El Centro, California passed away on October 24, 2020. Ralph was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Elmer Lee and Marguerite Loretta Young. He grew up in the rural area of Arkansas with his younger sister Ethlyn Sue. As a teenager his family moved to Southern California. He graduated from Santa Ana High School and then attended college. He graduated with his bachelors degree from Chapman College and later received his masters degree from there as well. After serving in the army, during his first year in education he met the love of his life, Rosalynne Aulis while teaching at the same school site. They were married in Tustin California on July 2, 1962. During the next six years they welcomed their daughters Robin Lynne and Rochelle Marie into their lives. They moved to Imperial Valley in 1969 where both Ralph and Rosalynne continued their careers in education. Ralph was part of the Imperial School District and later the El Centro Elementary School District. He retired from teaching in 1998. Upon retirement Ralph and Rosalynne enjoyed traveling, and spending much time with family. Ralph is survived by his sister Ethlyn Sue Glover; his loving wife of 58 years Rosalynne Young; his beloved children Robin and Clarence Vandeveer, Rochelle and Ryan Dickerson, and all the grandchildren he so dearly loved - Ryan and Makayla Vandeveer Hannay, Kellen Vandeveer, Britney Dickerson, Isabella, Dickerson, and Cooper Dickerson. Matthew 7:2 And with what measure you mete, it will be measured to you again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store