Ramiro "Ronnie" Cervantes, of Brawley, Ca. passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ronnie was a giving and kind son, brother, primo, uncle and friend to many in Brawley, Ca. where he was born on March 11, 1973. He graduated from BUHS in 1991. Ronnie was always willing to lend a helping hand with that 'heart of gold', and also had a strong work ethic. Ronnie was unaware of his great character and how much he will truly be missed by numerous friends and family. Ronnie was preceded in death by his loving mother, Alice Nunez Cervantes; grandparents David G. and Jesse R. Nunez, uncles David G. Nuez II and Peter R. Nunez; Aunt Mary Nunez, all from Brawley, Ca. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Steve Escalera and a total of four nieces and nephews: Cassiana, Alissandra, Steve and DavidJay. Ronnie passing will also be felt by his large extended family in both Southern and Northern California as well, including the Nunez, Soto, Varela and Gil cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store