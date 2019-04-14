Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Ramona Robles, 102, of Brawley passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1917 in Zacatecas, Mexico. She later married Jesus Robles in 1933 in Mexico. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Francisco and Elisa Robles; grandchildren, Martha Gonzalez, Lidia Robles, Salvador Robles, Diego Robles, George Robles, Carlos Robles, Elizabeth Robles, Frank Robles, Sandra Robles; Great Grandchildren, Katelyn Robles, Adam Robles, Sarah Robles, Mia Robles, Elise Gutierrez, Sofia Gutierrez, April Kristofer, Diego Robles, Crystal Robles, Anthony Robles, Christina Robles. Ramona was preceded by her husband, Jesus Robles; sons, Salvador Robles; granddaughter, Clara Foreman; great-grandchildren, Karina and Yesenia Foreman. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 14, 2019
