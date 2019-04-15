|
|
Ramona Robles, 102, of Brawley passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1917 in Zacatecas, Mexico. She later married Jesus Robles in 1933 in Mexico. Ramona is survived by son, Francisco Robles; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 15, 2019