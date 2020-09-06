

Raquel Estrada, 78, of Heber died peacefully on August 14, 2020, in her home in Heber, with her daughter Verenice and son-in-law Francisco by her side. The Estrada family remained with her in spirit, but considering the current pandemic, could not be physically by her side, as the Estrada family is so accustomed to. Raquel Castro Arechiga was born in Mexicali, Baja California on February 13, 1942 to Daniel Castro and Raquel Arechiga. She attended Colegio Frontera in Mexicali, Baja California. She married Jose Estrada on January 13, 1962 in Mexicali, Baja California and joined the large Estrada family. They moved to Heber and raised their children, and became a part of the Heber community. Raquel was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Castro and Raquel Arechiga; sister, Nora Castro; husband, Jose Estrada who died in 2003 and son, Jose Daniel Estrada who died in 2017. Raquel is survived by her daughter, Claudia Estrada from Moreno Valley, daughter and son-in-law, Verenice and Francisco Lopez of Heber, daughter, Teresa Melgoza of Tijuana, Baja California; brothers, Daniel (Dolores) Castro and Mario (Norma) Castro of Mexicali; grandchildren, Joe Anthony Estrada, Esteban Estrada and Celine T. Estrada, all from El Centro, Mayra and Steven Bouman from San Diego, great-grandson, Chuck Bouman from San Diego; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leopoldo Estrada, Ramona Estrada and Enrique and Alma Delia Estrada from Heber, Gustavo Estrada and Alma Rosa Estrada of Imperial, Maria Luisa Estrada, Josie Estrada and Luis and Teresa Estrada, of Calexico; several nephews and nieces. Raquel was a loving wife and dedicated mother. She was a quiet and kind-hearted woman that never complained and always persevered. She always had a smile on her face and greeted you lovingly. She was a noble and humble person that saw the beauty in all her surroundings. Her faith was strong and she was a devoted Catholic. Raquel was a catechist since she was a teen in Mexicali. She continued as a catechist for the Sagrado Corazon de Jesus church in Heber until she was 70. Her community was the church and she flourished in it. Because of the current crisis, the services will be held privately with family only, and responsibly. Her life will be celebrated, as she deserves, at a later time.





