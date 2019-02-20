

Raul Agundez Jr., 54, of Calexico passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 from a motorcycle accident in Chula Vista, CA. He was born on January 4, 1965 in Calexico. Raul was well known and loved by many people. Always spreading his positive energy through his beautiful smile and great sense of humor. Whenever he was around there was sure to be laughter and smiles. He prided himself in being the best father and grandfather. Raul loved long rides on his motorcycle, and enjoyed listening to music. He was an exceptional Registered Nurse at Pioneers Memorial Hospital for many years. He spread his love for football through being a Defense Coach for Calexico High School, Vincent Memorial High School and William Moreno Jr. High School. He was a United States Army Veteran. One of his last and biggest accomplishments was becoming a Drug and Alcohol Counselor through Palomar College. He made many people proud and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Raul S. Agundez. Raul is survived by his son, Raul Agundez III; daughters, Vivian Agundez and Vanessa Saenz; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Brian, Devin, Alissa, Aaliyah, Angel Jr. and Alexandra; mother, Elsa Agundez; sisters, Edith Martel and Elsa Ancheta. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary Calexico. Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Calexico. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetary in Calexico. The family suggests Raiders attire or all black to the services. Celebration of Life will immediatly following burial at Womans Improvement Club 320 Heber Ave, Calexico, CA 92231.