

Raul Alaniz passed away June 10, 2020 in his home in El Centro, CA due to the COVID 19 Virus. He was 53 years old. Raul was born on February 16, 1967 in Mexicali, Baja California to Edward and Francisca Alaniz. He grew up in Holtville with his little sister Rosa. He attended Holtville schools and graduated from Holtville High School in 1985. Friends and family remember him being very intelligent, especially in math, and maintained a 4.0 in high school and was Salutatorian of the Class of 1985. He was also a member of the track & field team, as well as wrestling team. In 1986 his only daughter Rebecca was born. He raised her as a single father, making sure her needs were always met. She knew she would always be loved and supported by her daddy. He volunteered at her school functions, was in the stands for band competitions and performances, and cheered her on in her sport activities. No matter which company he worked for, he almost always worked as an accountant or bookkeeper. He loved his work because he loved numbers - something he passed down to his daughter as well. He loved to brag about excel charts and graphs, and always had a system for bills and finances at home. He loved tattoos and enjoyed finding new ideas for the next one he'd get. He also loved all the dogs and cats he ever owned. In his free time he liked to go to San Diego for the swap meets, and every summer he would plan trips to the Del Mar Fair, Sea World, or Disneyland with his wife and their grandchildren. He also attended lots of concerts with his wife. But his favorite thing of all was just sitting in his favorite recliner, relaxing with a can of Coca-Cola, and watching reruns of Law & Order or the marathon run of The Godfather. It has given our family some peace knowing he was doing what he loved the most when he passed away. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Alaniz. He is survived by his mother, Francisca Alaniz; sister and brother-in-law, Rosa (Jared) Everson; daughter,Rebecca; wife of 15 years, Ana Barraza; stepchildren, Jesus, Joel, Jenny, Karen and Yessenia; grandchildren, Alexander, Anastasia, Aaliyah, Aaron, Andrew Aiden, Valerie, Natalie, Martin, Roxy, Danny and one more baby girl on the way. At his daughter's request, viewing will be held on June 21, 2020, so appropriately on Father's Day at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA from 6 to 9 p.m. The family understands that visiting may be difficult due to the virus, but if you may choose to come, please bring a mask to wear and stay socially distanced.





