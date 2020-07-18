1/1
RAUL P. ARCE
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raul Arce, 87, of Calexico passed away on July 9, 2020 of Covid-19. He was born on July 31, 1932 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He served the military in Mexico City D.C. in 1949 at the age of 17 for a short time. He immigrated to the US and raised his family in Calexico. Throughout his life he worked in the agricultural sector and later as a School Custodian for 20 years. As hobbies he enjoyed playing Dominos. He loved his glaze donut. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Guadalupe H. Arce. Raul is survived by his only daughter, Adela Arroyo and his two granddaughters, Ariana and Alyssa Arroyo of Tustin, CA. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved