

Raul Arce, 87, of Calexico passed away on July 9, 2020 of Covid-19. He was born on July 31, 1932 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He served the military in Mexico City D.C. in 1949 at the age of 17 for a short time. He immigrated to the US and raised his family in Calexico. Throughout his life he worked in the agricultural sector and later as a School Custodian for 20 years. As hobbies he enjoyed playing Dominos. He loved his glaze donut. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Guadalupe H. Arce. Raul is survived by his only daughter, Adela Arroyo and his two granddaughters, Ariana and Alyssa Arroyo of Tustin, CA. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store