RAUL "BULE" VALENZUELA
1955 - 2020
Raul A. Valenzuela passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2020. He was born January 27, 1955 in Calexico, CA. Raul is survived by his wife, Elsa of 35 years; daughter, Alma Rita; son, Raul Jr.; bonus daughter, Alva Rodriguez; brothers, Robert (RoseAnn) and Raymond (Vickie); sister, Esther; sister-in-law, Olga; many loving niece and nephews. Raul was a loving father, husband and a friend to everyone. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord and helping the community. He worked his early years in produce, a general contractor for 25 years and a pastor. Raul had a heart of gold and a smile that lit up a room. He enjoyed camping and family gatherings. He loved to sit outside and listen to music. Raul life was a living example of our favorite Bible verse, Eph 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgive one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Due to Covid, Raul's celebration of life will be announced at a later time

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
