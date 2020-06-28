

Raymond passed away April 4, 2020 at home with his wife and son. He had been hospitalized since January 23, 2020 due to several heart complications and congestive heart failure. He was able to return home March 14, 2020 in time to celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary with his wife He came to the Imperial Valley with his parents at the age of three. Attended local schools and worked for various companies, Imperial Farms, Fritz Kuhn Farms and enjoyed working for El Torro Export until his retirement in 1996. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Maude Reidy; brother Kenneth Reidy; sister Peggy Reidy; son Eddie Reidy and daughter Debra Reidy Carmelo. He was survived by his wife Patsy; son Bill; grandsons Ted Christianson, Domingo Carmelo Jr., (Stevie) and Danny Carmelo; great-grandchildren Zachary, Katarinna and Austin Christianson, Kiana and Briana Carmelo; great-great-grandchildren Genesis, Mila and baby Malachi; brother Warren Reidy; daughter-in-law Beckie and niece Sharon Rabb. Donations to Dee's Rescue 941 W. Evan Hewes Hwy El Centro, Ca 92243 will be greatly appreciated. Thank you to Aria Hospice Care for all their help.



