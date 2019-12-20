|
Raymond Madril Garcia, 81, of Holtville peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family. He was born August 31, 1938 in Holtville to Mike and Magdalena Garcia After working for many years for Marini Farms and Nakazawa Farms, Ray retired and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going to the casino and playing Lotto. He will be fondly remembered for his outgoing personality, his compassion to others and his love for food. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mercy; children, Raymond Garcia Jr., Arthur Garcia (Yvette), Danny Garcia (Heather), Monica Perez (Ernesto), Louie Garcia (Norma) and Laura Caswell (Mike); 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gilbert Garcia (Sabrina) and Frances Torres; aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. with Rosary and Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 560 Maple Ave, Holtville. Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at Terrace Park Cemetery, Holtville.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 20, 2019