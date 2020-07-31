

Raymundo "El Maestro" Vasquez, 81 passed away peacefully in La Jolla, CA on July 3, 2020 from cancer. He was born in Villa de Cos Zacatecas, Mexico on April 14, 1939. He married Mary Aguilar Luna on September 12, 1972 in Yuma, Az. He worked for Lidco Inc. Brawley, CA upon his retirement. He also worked for Holly Sugar (Spreckels Sugar) seasonal. He started working at Bolsa Company in 1971. Raymundo was affectionately referred to as Tata by his wifes grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved watching baseball and boxing. Although he was quiet, he touched so many lives with his big heart, kindness and he provided the family with humorous jokes. He is survived by his wife Mary Aguilar Luna; stepsons Javier Luna Brawley, Guillermo Luna (Edie) El Centro, Lupe Luna (Maria) Colton, Daniel Luna Brawley, Mario Luna Brawley; stepdaughter Marta Celis Brawley Ca. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Brother Primo Luna Vasquez of Villa de Cos Zacatecas Mexico and nephew Armando Vasquez of Fresno CA. Raymundo's service and viewing will be held Sunday August 2, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA. He will be laid to rest on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA 92227.



