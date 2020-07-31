1/1
RAYMUNDO "EL MAESTRO" VASQUEZ
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAYMUNDO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymundo "El Maestro" Vasquez, 81 passed away peacefully in La Jolla, CA on July 3, 2020 from cancer. He was born in Villa de Cos Zacatecas, Mexico on April 14, 1939. He married Mary Aguilar Luna on September 12, 1972 in Yuma, Az. He worked for Lidco Inc. Brawley, CA upon his retirement. He also worked for Holly Sugar (Spreckels Sugar) seasonal. He started working at Bolsa Company in 1971. Raymundo was affectionately referred to as Tata by his wifes grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved watching baseball and boxing. Although he was quiet, he touched so many lives with his big heart, kindness and he provided the family with humorous jokes. He is survived by his wife Mary Aguilar Luna; stepsons Javier Luna Brawley, Guillermo Luna (Edie) El Centro, Lupe Luna (Maria) Colton, Daniel Luna Brawley, Mario Luna Brawley; stepdaughter Marta Celis Brawley Ca. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Brother Primo Luna Vasquez of Villa de Cos Zacatecas Mexico and nephew Armando Vasquez of Fresno CA. Raymundo's service and viewing will be held Sunday August 2, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA. He will be laid to rest on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA 92227.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Burial
09:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved