Rebecca Kay Flammang, age 69, passed away on October 3, 2019 due to complications of open heart surgery. She was born on December 3, 1949 in Fresno, California to Harry and Katherine Kjer. Becky was a dedicated mother above all else. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammie. She loved her life and her friends. She made friends easily and kept them for life. Becky loved to love on people. Her hands were rarely still. Her love of hobbies started years ago in her mom's hobby shop in El Centro. Her family remembers her fortes in to cross-stitch, stained glass, quilting and most recently making hand stamped greeting cards, scrapbooking for her grandchildren and crocheting. But before getting to any of those she had to finish her daily crossword puzzle. One of Becky's favorite places to be was Cabo San Lucas Mexico. She spent countless hours roaming the streets and beaches for souvenirs to bring back to loved ones. She couldn't resist a request of "Bsame Mucho" from a strolling mariachi. Becky enjoyed sharing her love of Mexico with her children and grandchildren. Becky showed her love to friends and family in so many ways but cooking for them was her most favorite! Her go to's were the best fried chicken and potato salad ever! Closely followed by her vast array of casseroles. Becky worked in the banking industry for 43 years. She made many friends along the way and was so proud of her long career. But if you asked her nothing beats retirement! She would tell you that's when she really got busy but with zero stress! She spent precious hours with her grandchildren, exercised, played dominos on Wednesdays and gave to her community by serving on several boards. Becky is survived by her three children and their spouses Casey and Stephen Brazeel, Rick and Jessica Harris and Sara and Josh Malcomb; grandchildren Cassidy Brazeel, Claire Brazeel, Connor Brazeel, Charlie Brazeel, Brynn Harris, Hannah Harris, Emma Malcomb and Reid Malcomb. Her brother and sister-in-law Harry and Beverly Kjer. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Verna Allen. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Please join us in celebrating her life Thursday, November 7, 2019 between 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Stockmen's Club of Imperial Valley 275 Marjorie Ave., Brawley, Ca. Becky loved animals so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Imperial Valley and Dee's Rescue.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 20, 2019