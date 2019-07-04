|
Reginald Pinuelas, 57, of Van Nuys, CA passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1962 in Coalinga, CA and later married Nichelle Banes on September 12, 2015 in Van Nuys, CA. Reginald is survived by his wife, Nichelle Banes Pinuelas of Van Nuys, CA; sons, Dustyn Pinuelas of Wisconsin, Shayne Taylor, and Jessie Taylor both of Oregon; daughter, Serena J. Pinuelas of Van Nuys, CA; mother, Berta Pinuelas of El Centro; brothers, Roy Pinuelas of Las Vegas, NV, Rudy Pinuelas of Chula Vista, CA, Robert Pinuelas of El Centro, CA, Salvador Pinuelas of Chula Vista, CA and Bro Lee Williams of Imperial; sisters, Rebecca Ann Pinuelas of Vista, CA and Rachel Pinuelas Morineau of Chula Vista, CA. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Knollwood Country Club 120240 Balboa Blvd. Los Angeles, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 4, 2019