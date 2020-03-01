Home

Reyes Ramirez Quintana, was born on January 5, 1920 in Batuc, Sonora Mexico. Reyes passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cirila Ramirez of Holtville. He also leaves his children Juan Ramon, Rafael Ramirez, Natividad Conception, Maria de Jesus, Trinidad, Jose Francisco, Guillermo and Reyes Jr.; 27 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. His funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9 a.m. with rosary at 10 a.m. and Holy mass at 11:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Internment will be at Terrace Park in Holtville. The community is invited to a celebration of Reyes's life at St. Joseph Parish Hall immediately after all services.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2020
