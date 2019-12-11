|
Rhoda Jane Strahm, 82, of Holtville, passed away December 5, 2019. Jane was born at home in Holtville on January 24, 1937 to Lillian and Walter Neidiffer. She was raised in a large family of nine children. Her father was a local sheepherder and farmer, and mother was a teacher at various Imperial Valley schools. Jane attended Holtville schools and graduated from Holtville High School. She then worked for Bernice Case doing bookkeeping for the Cinderella Dress Shop. On June 18, 1955 she married Walter Strahm of Holtville. They had three sons, Ralph, Loren and Roy. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who took great delight in her family. She was involved in various organizations and actives. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed swimming, traveling, quilting, crocheting, spending time with friends, and being with her family. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Walter Neidiffer; her husband, Walter Strahm; brothers, John and Frank; sisters, Mary Ann, Lillian and Catherine. She is survived by her sons, Ralph (Nancy), Loren (Rayleen) and Roy (Cindee); her grandchildren, Eric (Shaina), Matthew (Chelsey), Christine Bornt (Simon), Melanie, Ellison and Eva and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Lambert, Edith Neidiffer and Kristin Britschgi. A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Chestnut Ave., Holtville, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be given to the following: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Chestnut Ave., Holtville, CA, 92250 or The Imperial Valley Pioneers Museum 373 Aten Road, Imperial, CA 92251.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 11, 2019