Rhonda Abdelaziz, 52, of El Centro passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born on March 20, 1967 in El Centro. Rhonda is survived by her parents, Ted and Mary Turner of El Centro, CA; son, Aaron Abdelaziz of Fresno, CA; sister, Robin Turner of El Centro, CA and brother, Ted Turner III of El Centro, CA; 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Destiny Christian Ministries, 202 Cooley Rd. El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020