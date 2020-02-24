|
|
Rhonda Burt, 57, of Imperial, CA passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Rhonda was born on March 22, 1962 in San Diego, CA. She married Randy Burt on May 4, 1991 in San Diego, CA. She was a Finance Assistant at Mom's in Prayer International. She is survived by her mother, Sonya Chandler of San Diego; husband, Randy Burt of Imperial, CA;p daughter, Rachel Burt of Phoenix, AZ and son, Ryan Burt of Denver, CO. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church with Pastor Walt officiating. The family suggests memorials go to Mom's In Prayer International.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 24, 2020