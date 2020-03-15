|
|
Rhonda Lee Allen, 55, of El Centro, CA passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Rhonda was born on April 11, 1964 in Fort Bragg, NC. She married William Allen on August 17, 1991 in El Cajon, CA. In the 80's she worked at the Buick. She later became the face of Brooks Jewelry for over 15 years and upon its closing she returned to work for Mr. Income Tax. Rhonda's greatest accomplishments was her unwavering love for her family, especially her grandbabies. Rhonda will always be remembered for her friendly and infectious smile. She was preceded in death by her father, John Himes; her mother, Judy Himes and her brother Phillip Himes. She is survived by husband, William Allen of El Centro; children, Amanda (Francisco) Curiel of Imperial, Shannon (Matthew) Walters of Imperial, Christopher (Penny) Blevins of Pueblo West, CO; sister, Kelly (Eric Espinoza) Himes of Santee, CA; brother, Devin Himes of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Francisco Jr., Ozzy, Brennon and Brendon Curiel, Kaleb, Savannah and Serenity Walters and Annarelis, Amelia, Anthony and Addilyn Blevins; aunt, Gini (David) Columbus of College Station, TX and numerous cousins. A Mass will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dan Bruce officiating at the Faith Assembly Church, 320 S. J St. in Imperial, CA. A Celebration of life will immediately follow at the American Legion, 569 Broadway in El Centro, CA. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Imperial County Humane Society.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 15, 2020