1/1
RHONDA LEE THOMAS
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RHONDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rhonda Lee Thomas, 62, of Imperial, CA passed away from a long term illness, with her husband and son at her side on Friday, September 11, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Rhonda was born on May 29, 1958. Rhonda was a Holtville High School Graduate of 1976. She married Frank Thomas on December 24, 1988. Rhonda was known by her friends and loved ones as a caring and loving person. She loved every animal she ever took care of and was a big supporter of animal rights. She was preceded in death by father, Stanley David Pendley and mother, Virginia Lee Wilson. She is survived by husband, Frank Thomas of Imperial, California; son, Frankie Thomas of Imperial, California; brother, Roger Pendley of Imperial, California; brother, Ronnie Pendley of Visalia, California and sister-in-law Heather Pendley; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held. The family suggest donations go to Humane Society of Imperial County, 1575 W. Pico Avenue El Centro, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved