

Rhonda Lee Thomas, 62, of Imperial, CA passed away from a long term illness, with her husband and son at her side on Friday, September 11, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Rhonda was born on May 29, 1958. Rhonda was a Holtville High School Graduate of 1976. She married Frank Thomas on December 24, 1988. Rhonda was known by her friends and loved ones as a caring and loving person. She loved every animal she ever took care of and was a big supporter of animal rights. She was preceded in death by father, Stanley David Pendley and mother, Virginia Lee Wilson. She is survived by husband, Frank Thomas of Imperial, California; son, Frankie Thomas of Imperial, California; brother, Roger Pendley of Imperial, California; brother, Ronnie Pendley of Visalia, California and sister-in-law Heather Pendley; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held. The family suggest donations go to Humane Society of Imperial County, 1575 W. Pico Avenue El Centro, California.



