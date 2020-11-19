

Our beloved Dad and Tata Ricardo Escobedo age 73 went to the Lord Peacefully at his home on November 1, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1947 in Mexicali. He graduated from Central Union High School and immediately went to work for the Imperial Valley Press as a Pressman, where he retired after 38 years. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Luis and Esther Escobedo and by his beloved grandson, Justin Michael Denault. He is survived by three children with Emelda Escobedo (ex-wife); son, Ricardo Escobedo Jr. from El Centro; daughters, Esther Denault (John) from Imperial, CA and Maribel Lopez (Ruben) from Buena Park, CA. and his precious grandkids, Allan, Ricardo, Anthony, Serica, Ariana, Jason and Brianna and Siblings Rene and Jose Luis Escobedo. He enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren and family. He looked forward to Sunday dinners and attending his grandkids activities, especially watching them play soccer. His passion was working on his 1951 Pontiac and 1966 Chrysler and dreamed on one day having them fully restored. He also enjoyed going out to eat at La Fonda and eating a good Tomahawk Steak. He recently had learned how to use an IPad and loved to FaceTime with his grandkids. He enjoyed listening to his music and watching western movies. Services will be officiated by Pastor Eddie Moreno on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, California. Gravesite services following at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 201 E. Gillett Rd. El Centro. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks for prayers and love shown at this time. We are forever grateful to our loving family and friends.



