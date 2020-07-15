Richard C. (Dick) Wymore was born on January 27, 1925. He went to be with his Lord on July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Wymore. Dick entered the Navy in May 1943, where he was trained to be a machinist. He served aboard the escort carrier USS Nehenta Bay (CVE 74) as a machinist mate. He came to El Centro in June, 1947, to start a machine shop which has remained in business for 73 years. He retired in 2004 and his daughter took over until 2018, at which time his grandson took charge. He was honored by being selected to be an Honorary Blue Angel and had a ride in one of their planes. He was also named "Kiwanian of the Year" and was active in many other civic organizations, such as the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society, as well as being very involved in his church. He will be remembered as a man of generosity, integrity, and friendliness. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his three children, Tom, Rich and Marla Wymore many grandchildren and great-grand children. A private memorial service will be held on July 21, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ireland and Beyond, 33127 Thousand Oaks Blvd., TX 77354, or to Valley Christian Church in El Centro. Dick strongly supported both of these organizations during his lifetime.



