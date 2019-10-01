|
Richard Dick Cowell, 89, of Richmond Hill, GA passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on September 25, 2019 in Bridgeport, CT and later married Donna Drysdale in 1955 in California. Richard is survived by his daughters, Sheri Gerhard of Purcell, OK and Michelle Bishop of Utah; sons, Keith Cowell of Imperial, CA and Brian Cowell of Richmond Hill, GA; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian Norling and Agnes Frey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 1, 2019