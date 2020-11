Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Dale Hapner, 73, of Palm Springs, CA died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Hapner; father, John Hapner; brother, Thomas Hapner and son, Jeremy Hapner. He leaves behind his wife Susan Hapner and 5 children, Nina (Lorin), Shaun, Mark (Alicia), Michael (Heidi), Christopher (Noelle), with a total of 13 grandkids; also sister, Penny Veliquette.



