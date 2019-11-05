Home

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Nazarene Church
Brawley, CA
RICHARD F. DELONG


1950 - 2019
Richard Frank DeLong joined his Father in heaven on October 19, 2019. Richard was born in Rome, New York where he was raised until the age of 16. He served in the US Navy and also served one year in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard DeLong; mother, Margaret Simms; brother, Kenneth Simms and sister, Josephine Simms. He is survived by his son, Brent (Nancy) De Long; daughter, Patty De Long; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Pat McCracken; brother, Robert (Gretchen) Simms. Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Nazarene Church in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 5, 2019
