Richard J. Sanchez, 77, of Holtville, CA passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Richard was born on April 3, 1943 in Santiago, Nayarit, Mexico. He moved to Westmorland at a young age and made Holtville, CA his home where he raised his family there. Always a dedicated and hard-working provider, Richard worked in agriculture. His passions included baseball, soccer, apple pie and time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Richard Sanchez of Brawley, Mariana Sanchez, America Sanchez and Italo Sanchez of Holtville, Juanita (Pedro) Rosales of Imperial and Juliana (Jayro) Duarte of Canada; grandchildren, Allison, Raven, Ricky, Tristyn, Corvyn and Rio (Richard), Roy, Hannah and Chloe (Mariana), Alejandra, Brandon and Melina (America), Evelyn and Valerie (Italo), Danitza, Noah and Yosgart (Juanita) and Zephan, Sebastian, Alahna, Elijah and Aliyah (Juliana); nine great-grandchildren and his siblings, Abelardo Sanchez of Mexico, Sylvia Blankenship, Francisco Sanchez and Mario Sanchez of Hanford, CA. Richard will be laid to rest in Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 8, 2020.
