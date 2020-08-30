

Richard (Ricardo) M. Tamayo, 77, of El Centro, CA, entered Heaven on August 3, 2020. He went peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family and an abundance of love. Richard was one of 19 children, born to Santiago and Francisca Tamayo. He was born on July 1, 1943 in Heber, CA and attended Jasper Elementary School, Meadows Union Elementary School and Calexico High School. During his years as a student at Calexico High, Richard served in various Student Body positions and was elected his Senior-Class Student Body President. He was also a proud member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA). Following high school, Richard attended Imperial Valley College (IVC), where he received an Associate of Science degree in Plant Science. His studies included agriculture business management, crop production, farm machinery operation and maintenance as well as real estate appraisal. It was during this time he began his career at the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center (UC DREC). Richard later earned his Agriculture Teaching Certificate and Certification State of California Department of Food and Agriculture Certified Application. After one year into his career at UC DREC, Richard enlisted and served for the United States Army from 1965-1967. In the Army, Business Administration became Richard's primary field of study. Richard was nearly deployed to Vietnam; however, he was selected to represent and pitch for the U.S. Army's Men's Fast Pitch Softball team and was instead deployed to Germany. Upon returning from his service with the United States Army, Richard continued his career at UC DREC, working his way up to Principal Superintendent of Agriculture. Richard was responsible for the coordination and management of all aspects of operations in order to meet the needs of research and project leaders. Richard was responsible for the supervision of career, casual, student and contract employees. Richard also established the foundation of what would later be known as the Farm Smart Program. Richard's knowledge and hands on engagement with agriculture not only played a significant role in California but internationally as well. A fellow colleague, Mr. Keith Mayberry, was quoted as saying, "Richard contributed greatly to the success of the agricultural production of California, the Nation and even had a worldwide impact." Mayberry continued, "Richard's supervision and expertise was the key to the development and testing of carrot varieties which were ideal for the baby carrot industry. He also oversaw one of the first commercial artichokes that could be grown from seed. This artichoke variety became commercially used worldwide including Mexico, South America, Europe and Asia. Without Richard, this may never have happened. The pelleting of lettuce seed experiments were a complete success and sped up the use of this technique across the USA. Richard played a major role in this testing." Mayberry concluded, "Richard found significant discoveries that led the way to making a difference in modern agriculture." In addition to agriculture, Richard's love for sports and youth athletics was undeniable. Richard dedicated a majority of his life to the lives of blossoming athletes, spending countless hours as both a coach and President of Pop Warner Football, Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, Girls' Softball as well as high school sports. His years of coaching produced several undefeated seasons, Avocado Bowl Championships, Junior Rose Bowl Championships, a Babe Ruth World Series run, as well as a championship as the coach of his granddaughter's softball team. Beyond Richard's sporting achievements and victories, his truest joy came from simply being a loving mentor to the youth. Understandably so, Richard became a father figure to an array of children of all ages and ethnic groups. Many will recall the numerous post-victory trips to local pizza establishments and his providing of tokens for all to play. His kind heart and generosity truly had no measure. During his later years, some of Richard's favorite hobbies included his home garden, spending time with his family, especially barbecuing his famous tri-tip. He enjoyed traveling to Ensenada and Magdalena Mexico, attending his local church, visiting buffets, chatting with his friends (especially at Euclid Market), catching up with his UC DREC colleagues, watching the news, being a proud Democrat, and telling lots of hilarious jokes. Richard was also a proud member of the Valley Missionary Program. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Francisca Tamayo and ten siblings. He is survived by his wife, Adelita; sons Ricky, Eddie and Alex; brothers, Cris, Paul, Danny, Jimmy Gilbert, Ernie and Johnny; sisters, Connie Venegas and Frances Young; as well as his grandchildren, Keana, Ricky, Relekai and Richard. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services and burial will be held privately (for immediate family only). The family is saddened by these circumstances but ensures a proper "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.





