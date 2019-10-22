|
|
Richard Dick Montejano, 86, of San Diego went peacefully to be with his Lord on August 4, 2019 in Hesperia, CA. Dick was born in Calexico CA on May 4, 1933 to Elvira and Patricio Montejano, he attended schools in Calexico, graduating high school in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, during his time in Germany being home sick didnt last long as his younger brother Gilbert was sent to Germany. Upon returning home at the end of his service to our country, armed with natural charisma, his drive to be successful and an innate ability to communicate that allowed listeners to see what he was seeing led him to managerial positions in various vocations in his life. Dad was the Voice of the Arabs from 1952-1956 as the KXO radio play by play announcer for IVC football & basketball, his spotter / stat person during this time was his father in law Ralph Peck. 1956-1962 he was the news director for KXO radio. From 1962-1966 he was the Public Information Officer for the IID, during his time there he was on the committee that launched a character and safety campaign that has become a valley institution,Dippy Duck to warn of the dangers of swimming in the canals. 1966-1971 General Manager of the Calexico Chamber of Commerce, during this time he was involved in Imperial County Economic Development Agency, US-Mexico Cities Association, The Elks, The Cancer Society, Pop Warner Association Director, Rotary. 1971-1982 Manager of the California Mid-Winter Fair, during this time he was the Little League District 22 Manager, Los Vigilantes member, Western Fairs Association member. 1983-2019 After leaving the valley Dick managed the Monterey County Fair for 2 years after his time there he semi-retired joining the American Humane Society in their Film and Television Unit specifically overseeing animals used during the filming of movies, TV shows and other media productions to assure that animals being used were humanely cared for by the production company. He just loved this gig, the work schedule was flexible, he travelled to film locations with all of the expenses being paid by the production company and learning how the movie filming process worked. He worked on a lot of movies including what he said was his favorite, Jungle Book which was released in 1994. He also was in front of the camera playing a walk on role as a police officer for an episode of Murder She Wrote. He lived in San Diego for the last 21+ years prior to his promotion to Glory. Dick was proceeded in death by his father, Patricio; mother, Elvira; brothers, Bobby and Gilbert; sister, Patsy and his sons mother, Sharyn. Dick is survived by his brothers, Art (Lydia), Carlos (Gloria) and Humbert (Virginia); sisters, Vira (Ugo) and Norma (Larry); sons, wives and grandchildren Rick and Nancy Michelle, Patrick, Jim and Kim Candice, Keith, Mike and Andrea Sharyn, Audrey, James and Ryan. Military service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at MiraMar National Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 22, 2019