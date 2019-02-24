

Richard P. Fragale passed away peacefully in his Arizona home on the evening of February 13, 2019 at the age of 81 so he would not miss Valentines Day with the love of his life Norma Singh Saikhon Fragale. Richard was born on March 1, 1937 in Easton, Pennsylvania to Rose Lipari Fragale and Sylvester Fragale. Richard dedicated his life to the betterment of the world by advocating for children, and their education. He felt that imaginative children became imaginative adults, which could serve the world beautifully through innovation, creativity and strong life skills. He believed that education was ongoing, and we should continue to learn every day, as it was and is, one of our greatest gifts. His business expertise, coupled with his enthusiasm to provide every student with the best learning environment possible, provided him with the career of a lifetime. Until his death, he served as a mentor, advisor and guide for those who wished to become involved in Education. He came to the Imperial Valley by way of Pennsylvania. With stops in California at Avenal and Gonzalez School Districts before being selected as Superintendent of Brawley Union High School from 1980-1993. From there he moved on to Trona School District and retired the first time. After a short retirement he accepted a interim position at Central High School District and was permanently hired as their school Superintendent in 2000. Again retiring only to be asked to fill a position at Imperial Valley College as Interim Vice President of Business Services, which was one of Richards strengths. Once again after a successful stint at IVC he was asked to fill in at Calexico Unified School District in 2010 as their Superintendent, and again being asked to take the position full time until his final retirement in 2012. During his educational carrier he served on several WASC Accreditation teams around the US and abroad. His footprint on Education will forever be present with the ICOE ROP program which he was instrumental is starting in the Imperial Valley upon his arrival in Brawley. Richard loved all sports, an avid golfer with weekends and Mens days at Del Rio CC reserved for the course. A loyal Raiders fan as he served as the Score Keeper of many Oakland Raiders games in the booth of the national networks that covered the Raiders. He loved Basketball and served as a referee at the High School and College level for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Saikhon in May 2018; sons, Scott Saikhon, and Adoloph Rodriguez; granddaughter, Ashley Rodriguez. Richard is survived by his daughter, Susan (Alan); sons, Carl Rodriguez, and Paul Rodriguez (Micki); daughter, Elsa Benedict; grandchildren, Emily Sipe, Brandi Espinoza, Bree Godinez, Steven Rodriguez, Elsa and Christopher Rodriguez, Sam and Saylor Benedict; many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, grandchildren, colleagues and former students. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley and will be officiated by Pastor Norm Chandler. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, 444 So. 8th Street, Suite B-3, El Centro, CA 92243, (866) 423 2723, http://www.crcdinc.org/donate. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary