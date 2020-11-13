

Richard Perez was born October 9, 1950 in Brawley, CA. He was called home on October 19, 2020. Richard was the 4th child born to parents Alex Perez and Lucy Amaro. He worked as a laborer with various companies throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Alex Perez and mother, Lucy Amaro. Richard was the life of the party and was known for his great dancing skills. He was lovingly referred to as Tio Rick by many. Although Richard never had children of his own. He held a very special bond with all of his nieces and nephews. Richard will always be remembered for his kind heart and giving soul. Richard is survived by his brother, Alex (Yolanda) Perez; sisters, Patricia Patsy Gutierrez, Mary Linda (Patrick) Guillen and Betty Perez all of Brawley. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Citizens Club A.C.C. Grounds in Brawley, CA on Saturday, November 21st 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be private.



